PRINCETON – Members of the Indiana State Police’s Special Investigations Unit with assistance from agents of the United States Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General arrested on a warrant, late Thursday evening, a former Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Timothy Butcher, 48, of Princeton, was arrested in Princeton by agents from the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General on an arrest warrant issued from Lawrence Superior Court I for the following charges:

Four Counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

and

Four Counts of Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony

Butcher was transported to the Gibson County Jail where his custody was transferred. The arrest warrant was issued following a two-year Indiana State Police investigation. The investigation was initiated after discrepancies were found while Butcher served as the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department’s grant administrator between 2017-2021. Butcher, as grant administrator, was responsible for administering and complying with state and federal regulations regarding issued federal grants, and had left the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in late spring 2021. The Indiana State Police initiated its investigation following an audit conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Investigators from the Indiana State Police’s Special Investigations Unit with assistance from the Indiana State Board of Accounts determined Butcher failed to provide work documentation and received overtime payments he was not entitled to receive.