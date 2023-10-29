Jasper Community Arts will soon be opening a new exhibit from North Carolina Artist Robert Dunning.

This exhibit by Robert Dunning will be open from November 2nd, 2023 through January, 28th, 2024, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Dunning’s exhibit features artwork that uses printmaking, painting, drawing, and mixed media processes to construct multi-layered illusionistic mixed media compositions.

Robert Dunning’s artwork has been exhibited internationally and nationally, particularly throughout the Southeast. Robert Dunning is currently a Professor of Art at the University of North Carolina, Asheville. He holds an MFA in Printmaking from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a BFA in Painting and Drawing from East Carolina University.

First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, December 7th with a Gallery Talk at 5:30 PM, and, January 4th, 2024 all from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM.

Admission is free and school groups, clubs, and students are welcome. For more information, call 812-482-3070.