The Daughters of Isabella Jasper Circle #140 have an upcoming meeting.

The Jasper Daughters of Isabella will meet on Monday, November 13th, in Room 301 at St. Joe’s Parish Center, Jasper, at 6:30 PM.

All Catholic women from the circle’s area of parishes in Jasper, Ireland, Celestine, Dubois, Schnellville, and St. Anthony are invited to join the Daughters of Isabella.

Contact Kathy Schneider at 812-812-309-9108 or Betty Mehringer at 812-482-3661 for more information.