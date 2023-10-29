76-year-old Timothy Guy of Martin County Indiana has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, receiving stolen United States Government property, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Guy was employed as an explosives handler at the Naval Surface Warfare Center-Crane Divison from 1966 through 2004. The documents further state that while employed there, he falsified records to make it appear the ammunition had been destroyed while he was illegally smuggling the ammunition out of the Crane facility.

In 2018, Guy was found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material after he was caught viewing the material at a Wendy’s restaurant—where he went to utilize the free Wi-Fi. And again April 30, 2021, a community corrections officer located an unregistered computer in Guy’s home during a routine sex offender check which led to Guy admitting he had flash drives with child sex abuse material on them. Martin County Deputies found the drives to contain over 250,000 images of children under the age of 12 spread over 875 storage discs and 60 thumb drives.

Indiana State Police investigators and Martin County Sheriff’s deputies began a search of Guy’s property following his April 30 arrest and discovered a cellar door. When a deputy checked the cellar, he located a large amount of ammunition and other material. Investigators later obtained a search warrant and recovered 10,000 rounds of ammunition, valued at over $1,000, and five firearms including three rifles and two pistols.

Guy is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony conviction of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young.

Judge Young also ordered that Guy be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 6 years following his release from federal prison and register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.