The Dubois County Museum is holding a Veterans Day program.

This program to honor veterans for their service to our country will take place on Sunday, November 12th, 2023 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM.

The museum will have two guest speakers join the event to talk about their time serving our country.

Christine Benitos, Office Manager at Benitos Group, will talk about her time in the military and what it was like being a woman who served.

Ed Walston, professor at VUJC will talk about his time in the military and serving in Vietnam.

The museum would like to note admission on this day allows for the opportunity to view their large military exhibit and all 50,000 square feet of exhibits at the museum. A new exhibit on WWI called “A Military Christmas from WWI” is also on display now at the museum in the Farm Equipment Area. Featured in the exhibit are additional WWI items from the museum’s collections and a WWI Liberty truck restored and maintained by Robert Demuth of Ferdinand.