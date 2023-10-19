Charles Millis, as provided by Indiana State Police.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Charles Millis, a 76-year-old white, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 171 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a button-up shirt, slacks, gray cowboy hat, and driving a blue-2017-Chevrolet-Equinox- license plate (IN) # AI193J.

Charles is missing from Wilkinson, Indiana which is 38 miles East of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 12:10 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Charles Millis, contact Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.