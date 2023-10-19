The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced their 19th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 16th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2024 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.

Proceeds from this event go towards the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Grants programs as Community and Economic Development is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus.

One hour of Economics CPE is available for CPAs.

“This event continues to be one our attendees look forward to every year,” said Ed Cole, Rotary Vocational Service Chair and Event Co-Chair. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, which delivers quantitative data at this event that our community can lean on as they prepare for the next year.”

2023 panelists include:

-Dr. Chad Ham, Associate Professor of Accounting at Kelley School of Business

-Carol Rogers, Director of the Indiana Business Research Center

-Dr. Timothy Slaper, Research Director of the Indiana Business Research Center

Pre-registration is required to attend this event, and sponsorships are available! Individual tickets are $35.

Interested parties should contact Ed Cole at ecole@duboisstrong.com or call 812-482-9650.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Gary Schnell at gschnell@fullnet.com.

The deadline to register is Friday, November 10th.