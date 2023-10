The Jasper Police were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Hemlock Drive and S Meridian Road. Arriving at 5:30PM EST on Thursday, October 18th, police made contact with a Buick Enclave, driven by 33-year-old Jennifer Brosmer, of Jasper.

Jennifer Brosmer, submitted by the Dubois County Security Center.

JPD was quick to detect signs of intoxication in Brosmer. JPD conducted an investigation, and later arrested Brosmer on OWI charges.

She is currently being held without bond at the Dubois County Security Center.