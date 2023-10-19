For the second time in less than a week, another water main break has prompted the city of Jasper to issue an emergency boil advisory.

This time the emergency boil orders consist of Third Avenue from SR 164 to Staat Strasse, Giesler Road to Dodge Street, and all residences on Plymouth Street.

THIS IS THE ONLY AREA AFFECTED AT THIS TIME.

The boil advisory will last a minimum of 48 hours or until 2 consecutive water samples pass testing.

Residents are asked to boil water for 5 minutes before human and pet consumption. The water is safe for bathing.

Questions may be directed to the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.