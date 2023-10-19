Thomas F. Altman, 89, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, October 17th at his home. Thomas was born on October 16, 1934, in Ferdinand to Cornelius and Henrietta (Leinenbach) Altman. He was united in marriage to Anna Rose Mehling on August 11, 1962, in St. Ferdinand Church.

Thomas was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish. He retired in 1998 after 35 years at Jasper Chair. Thomas served in the United States ARMY from 1955 to 1957 and was stationed in Asia, Japan, and Gifue. He was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed going to the cabin at German Ridge.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Anna Rose Altman, and three daughters, Brenda (Glenn) Wilmes, Karen (Randy) Buechler, and Christine (Steve) Becher all of Ferdinand. Nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren plus one due in October. One brother, Francis Altman of Ferdinand, a sister-in-law, Alba Altman of Ferdinand, and several nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harlan Altman, three sisters, Dorita Kleeman, Romona Morgan, and Mary Altman in infancy.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial with military graveside rites will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time on Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.