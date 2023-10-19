Latest News

A Jasper Woman Resides at the Dubois County Security Center for Driving Under the Influence The Rotary Club of Dubois County Announces 19th Annual Economic Luncheon Meet The Candidate Night 2023 in Dubois County Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Presenting as Guest Speaker for Jasper Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 26th Uebelhor & Sons Hosting its Second Annual Trunk Or Treat Event

INDOT has announced a road closure for State Road 48 in Greene County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 25th, crews will close State Road 48 in Greene County near Worthington. This closure will occur between North 550 West and State Road 157. 

The project will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement. Work is expected to take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 59 to State Road 54 to U.S. 231 to State Road 157. Local traffic has access up to the point of closure.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post