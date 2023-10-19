INDOT has announced a road closure for State Road 48 in Greene County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 25th, crews will close State Road 48 in Greene County near Worthington. This closure will occur between North 550 West and State Road 157.

The project will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement. Work is expected to take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 59 to State Road 54 to U.S. 231 to State Road 157. Local traffic has access up to the point of closure.