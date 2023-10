Many voters are voting early using the convenience of early voting locations. You can vote most days now through the General Election day, November 7th.

“MEET THE CANDIDATES NIGHT” will air this week at these allowed times: Thursday (Oct 19th) at 8:00pm, Friday (Oct. 20th) at 1:00pm and again on Sunday (Oct. 22nd) at 2:00pm. All time eastern.

Story by: Bill Potter

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam