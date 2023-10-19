The Chamber will be holding their 70th Annual Meeting as a luncheon on Thursday, October 26th. The location for the Annual Meeting will be held at the Calumet Lake Pavilion at 2210 N. Mill Street in Jasper. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting, presentations and the keynote speaker, who will be Gov. Holcomb.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is currently comprised of 16 Board Members and 2 staff positions. At this time the off-going Chamber Board President Ruger Kerstiens will recognize those Board Members and officers who served during the 2023 term. Kerstiens will also make the presentation of the prestigious, Annual President’s Community Excellence Award.

This award is given annually to an individual in the community who has given of himself/herself in a variety of ways in order to “make a difference.”

The award is always a surprise to the recipient and it is such a great honor to recognize the work of an individual who has contributed to the success of the Jasper community.

New Board members for 2024 will also be announced at this event.