This annual event was held at the Calumet Lake Pavilion, and featured various Chamber members, their reports for 2023 heading into 2024, the Presidential Excellence Reward, and Conversations with Eric Holcomb.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.

Kaitlyn Neukam

