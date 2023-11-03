An Evansville Man is behind bars in Spencer County after being caught with 63 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Grandview.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 1st a deputy was patrolling SR 66 near CR 550E when they observed a vehicle driving erratically.

The Deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Kenneth W. Viars of Evansville. During a traffic stop, the SCSO had a K-9 conduct an open-air sniff on the car and the K9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

A vehicle search led to the discovery of 63 grams of meth which resulted in Viars being arrested and lodged in the Spencer County Jail in Rockport on a felony charge of Possession of Meth.