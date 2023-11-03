The Indiana Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for his comments about an abortion doctor here in the Hoosier State.

On Thursday, November 1, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that AG Rokita engaged in “attorney misconduct” for his comments about the abortion doctor on Fox News last year. During the Fox News interview in July 2022, Rokita called Dr. Caitlin Bernard an “abortion activist acting as a doctor — with a history of failing to report,” after she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio.

Those comments directly led to an investigation into AG Rokita by the Indiana Supreme Court after which they found he did violate the professional code of conduct. The decision said Rokita’s comments “had no substantial purpose other than to embarrass or burden the physician. For respondent’s professional misconduct, he is hereby publicly reprimanded.”

Rokita put out a statement afterward and said: “First things first, I deny and was not found to have violated anyone’s confidentiality or any laws. I was not fined. And I will continue as Indiana’s duly elected attorney general.”

As part of these sanctions, AG Rokita will be forced to pay $250 to the Indiana Supreme Court.

The $250 is not necessarily a fine, however, but merely court fees.