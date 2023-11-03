The Indiana Department of Education’s (IDOE’s) Office of Teaching and Learning has announced Northeast Dubois School Corporation as being one of the recipients of the competitive 2023-2024 K-12 Robotics Competition Grant.

Awarded through funds appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly, this grant aligns with the mission of Indiana’s Priorities for STEM learning experiences that prep students for both educational and career opportunities post-graduation.

What is STEM?

STEM is a growing movement in education worldwide, not just in the United States. STEM-based learning programs aim to increase students’ interest in pursuing higher education and careers. STEM education typically uses a blended learning model that combines traditional classroom teaching with online learning and hands-on activities. This model aims to allow students to experience different ways of learning and problem-solving.

STEM stands for: Science Technology Engineering Math.