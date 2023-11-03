Latest News

Multiple Local Communities are Receiving a Total of Nearly $2.8 Million in Grant Funding for their Roads and Bridges Memorial Hospital is Offering a Variety of Fitness Classes for All Ages in November Northeast Dubois School Corp. Awarded Grant from the IDOE Evansville Man Caught with Meth in Spencer County Huntingburg Christmas Stroll Hosting 38th Annual Celebration on Downtown Historic 4th Street!

The Indiana Department of Education’s (IDOE’s) Office of Teaching and Learning has announced Northeast Dubois School Corporation as being one of the recipients of the competitive 2023-2024 K-12 Robotics Competition Grant.

Awarded through funds appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly, this grant aligns with the mission of Indiana’s Priorities for STEM learning experiences that prep students for both educational and career opportunities post-graduation.

What is STEM?

STEM is a growing movement in education worldwide, not just in the United States. STEM-based learning programs aim to increase students’ interest in pursuing higher education and careers. STEM education typically uses a blended learning model that combines traditional classroom teaching with online learning and hands-on activities. This model aims to allow students to experience different ways of learning and problem-solving.

STEM stands for: Science Technology Engineering Math.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post