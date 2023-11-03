Latest News

75-year-old, Ruth M. Mullis, of St. Meinrad passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Ruth was born in Huntingburg on May 13, 1948, to Raymond B. and Alvina T. (Gunselman) Denning. She was united in marriage to John E. Mullis on January 13, 1967, in St. Meinrad Church. John preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.

Ruth was a member of St. Boniface Parish, and its’ Ladies Sodality. She was a member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 Auxillary. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and praying.

Surviving is one daughter, Deborah K. (James) Bays of Ferdinand, and one son, Thomas L. Mullis of Dale. Five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way, and one sister, Delphina Beier of Jasper. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roman Denning.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Central on Tuesday, November 7th in St. Boniface Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 8:00 until 10:00 AM Central. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.

