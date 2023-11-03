Memorial Hospital is offering multiple fitness classes in November.
These include a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages.
All classes are held at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.
Here is a list of the classes being offered in November:
- Power 60
- Pump 2.0
- Get Fit
- Flow Yoga
- Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo
- Jazzercise Sculpt 45
- Mix & Motivate
- SOULfusion
For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.