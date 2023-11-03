Memorial Hospital is offering multiple fitness classes in November.

These include a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages.

All classes are held at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Here is a list of the classes being offered in November:

Power 60

Pump 2.0

Get Fit

Flow Yoga

Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo

Jazzercise Sculpt 45

Mix & Motivate

SOULfusion

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.