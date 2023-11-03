Latest News

Multiple Local Communities are Receiving a Total of Nearly $2.8 Million in Grant Funding for their Roads and Bridges Memorial Hospital is Offering a Variety of Fitness Classes for All Ages in November Northeast Dubois School Corp. Awarded Grant from the IDOE Evansville Man Caught with Meth in Spencer County Huntingburg Christmas Stroll Hosting 38th Annual Celebration on Downtown Historic 4th Street!

Memorial Hospital is offering multiple fitness classes in November.

These include a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages.  

All classes are held at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. 

Here is a list of the classes being offered in November:

  • Power 60
  • Pump 2.0
  • Get Fit
  • Flow Yoga
  • Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo
  • Jazzercise Sculpt 45
  • Mix & Motivate
  • SOULfusion

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post