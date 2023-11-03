Multiple local communities are receiving a total of nearly $2.8 million in grant funding for their roads and bridges.

The nearly $2.8 million to improve roads and bridges given to these communities in Senate District 48 comes from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks, and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.

In Senate District 48, the following communities received grants:

Birdseye received $333,080.62;

Cannelton received $114,198.75;

Dale received $914,006.25;

Ferdinand received $476,465.97;

Huntingburg received $302,080.12;

Jasper received $492,257.81;

Petersburg received $83,740.70; and

Troy received $59,742.

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in January 2024.

To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds, click here.