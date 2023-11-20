Actors Community Theatre has announced details for its upcoming performances of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” a Radio Play, by Andrew J. Fenady.

The performances will be held on Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd at 7:30 PM at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre. Those who attend are asked to enter through door number 11.

The story of Yes Virginia starts with a young girl writing a letter to the editor of the New York Sun. “Dear Editor, I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church, a reporter on the verge of self-destruction, the task of answering Virginia’s question. Church’s quest and reply has become one of the world’s most quoted and beloved editorials.

The two performances of Yes Virginia will be presented free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the performances beginning at 6:30 PM and will be limited to 100 tickets per performance. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

ACT would like to note, that in lieu of charging admission for the performances, they will be collecting monetary donations and items for Dove Recovery House. A list of items needed by Dove Recovery House can be found at ActorsCommunityTheatre.com/YesVirginia.

Additional questions can be directed to info@actorscommunitytheatre.com.