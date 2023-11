Santa Claus Will Be In Downtown Jasper:

FRIDAY – November 24

Santa participates in the “Santa Comes to Town Parade” at 1:00 p.m.

then sits in His Special House from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m

Santa will greet children at the Fire Station from 12-12:45

Sat. Nov. 25: noon-3:00

Sun. Nov. 26: noon-3:00

Fri. Dec. 1: 5-8:00 p.m.

During the first night of O’Tannenbaum Days

Carriage rides will also be available in front of City Hall from 5-8 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 2: noon-3:00

Carriage rides will also be available in front of City Hall from 12-3 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3: noon-3:00

Carriage rides will also be available in front of City Hall from 12-3 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9: noon-3:00

Sun. Dec. 10: noon-3:00

Sat. Dec. 16: noon-3:00

Sun. Dec. 17: noon-3:00