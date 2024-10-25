GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry will be bringing his 28th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Christmas Tour to the local area with a performance on Saturday, December 7th at 7:30 PM at the Washington High School Auditorium in Washington.

John Berry is known for his special holiday shows where he sings fan-favorite Christmas classics, many of his hits, and his treasured holiday memories.

With a different show each year, John Berry takes pride in bringing a fresh new tour to his fans, while performing popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.”

Tickets cost $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets for the tour’s Washington High School performance, visit washingtoncommunityconcerts.com/the-john-berry-christmas-show.