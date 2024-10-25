Sarah Jane Weisheit age 95 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday October 22, 2024, in Eureka, Illinois, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born in Dubois, Indiana, on September 6, 1929 to Joseph and Emily (Goller) Zehr. She married Lenus G. Weisheit on June 4, 1949 in St. Paul’s Luteran Church in Haysville, IN. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2023.

Sarah loved children and at multiple times in her life she cared for other’s children. She also worked as a substitute rural mail carrier and volunteered at local nursing homes. Sarah began sewing at an early age, making clothes for herself and others. She made countless numbers of quilts, including many baby quilts that she donated to the hospital for new parents, as well as for family members, friends and neighbors. She was also an animal lover and had a particular fondness for cats.

She was known for her kind heart and sunny disposition and will be missed.

Sarah is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ralph and Carol (Fischer) Weisheit of Normal, Illinois, grandson Ryan Weisheit of New York City, three sisters: Rita Sprauer, Martha Emmons, and Mary Sendelweck, and three brothers: Ebert “Tom” Zehr, Herb Zehr, and Arville “Fritz” Zehr.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were her parents, two brothers: Delbert and Albert Zehr, and one sister, Katherine Smith.

A funeral service for Sarah Jane Weisheit will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Reverend Gerald Frye will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

