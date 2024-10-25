Philip J. “Phil” Gramelspacher, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after his six month battle of pancreatic cancer.

Phil was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 1, 1954, to John W. and Ruby F. (Huls) Gramelspacher. He married Annie Gettings on October 8, 1977, at St Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette, Indiana.

He was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue in Industrial Management.

He worked at Jasper Wood Products as a purchasing manager from 1977 until 2000. In 2000, he began an 11-year role as General Manager of Jasper Desk Company. After 35 years in the woodworking industry, he then pursued his passion in Forestry until retirement.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Indiana Forest and Woodland Owners Association, National Woodland Owners Association, Ducks Unlimited, Purdue Alumni, the Invasive Species Council, and the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.

Phil was a lifelong Purdue fan, an avid outdoorsman, and land steward. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He loved and cherished family traditions and adored his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Annie Gramelspacher, three children: Molly (Phil) Buehler, Kathryn (Chase) Rudolph, and Philip (Jessica) Gramelspacher, all of Jasper, five grandchildren: Claire, Joseph, Everett, Penelope and Harrison, four sisters: Maribeth (Randy) Seger, Kathryn Jerrell, Anne (Daniel) Hasenour, and Gretchen (Steve) Sell, one brother, George Gramelspacher, and sister-in-law, Audrey Gramelspacher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joseph Gramelspacher, and brother-in-law, Steve Jerrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Philip J. “Phil” Gramelspacher will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Indiana Forest and Woodland Association or National Woodland Owners Association

