The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plan for the strategic direction of the DNR Division of Forestry is now available for public comment.



The plan can be reviewed, and public comments can be made at on.IN.gov/forest-management, and will be accepted through December 17th at 5 PM ET.



In addition to providing public comment online, Hoosiers are invited to attend public meetings in November or December to learn more about the five-year strategic plan and ask questions.



The DNR Division of Forestry manages approximately 160,000 acres of forest in 15 state forests across Indiana; manages the Classified Forest and Wildlands program, which provides guidance on the management of over 881,000 acres of private woodlands; grows and sells 3 million tree seedlings annually; and administers a statewide urban forestry program.



State forests are managed for multiple uses and benefits, including hunting, fishing, camping, horseback riding, hiking, mushroom hunting, and picnicking. Other benefits include timber production; conservation of air, soil, and water resources; and forest aesthetics.



The dates and locations for the sessions are:

Wednesday, November 6th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. – Fort Harrison Inn, Indianapolis

Thursday, November 14th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. – Salamonie Lake, Nature Center, Andrews

Wednesday, December 4th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Spring Mill State Park Inn, Mitchell