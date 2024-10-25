In a post last night on the Optimist Club of Jasper’s Facebook page, the club announced its annual President’s and Optimist of the Year awards, honoring two standout members for their dedication and impact.

The President’s Award was presented to Kelly Kluesner, praised for her commitment to growing the club’s social media presence and enhancing its community visibility. Over her years of service, Kluesner has taken on the role of Marketing Team Chair, ensuring the club’s activities and events are well-documented and shared, fostering community engagement and awareness. As a board member, her leadership and passion for the club have kept it vital and grounded.

Kelly Kluesner

The Optimist of the Year award was awarded to Jessica Mehringer for her outstanding contributions to youth development through the Octagon Club, which now boasts over 200 members. Mehringer’s efforts extend to mentoring grade school students and initiating programs like the Jasper Mental Attitude Award for young softball athletes. She has also served on the board, led the Tri-Star Basketball event, and presented scholarships at the Jasper High School awards ceremony. Her dedication has made a significant impact, and her leadership inspires members and the community.