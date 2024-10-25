In line with the National Drug Takeback events happening across the country, the Paoli Police Department is hosting its local collection for unused and expired prescription medications. Community members are encouraged to visit the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, November 2nd, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where Paoli PD officers will be available to safely collect these medications, helping reduce potential misuse and ensure a safer community environment.

Accepted items include solid-dosage pharmaceuticals, such as pills and capsules, as well as liquid medications sealed in their original consumer containers, like cough syrup. Medications may be dropped off in their original containers, though it is advised that personal information on labels be removed for privacy.

Certain items, including intravenous solutions, syringes, and injectables (such as EpiPens), as well as illicit substances, oxygen tanks, and inhalers, will not be accepted at the event.

For more information, contact the Paoli PD at 812-723-2836 or visit their Facebook page.