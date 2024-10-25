In a recent social media post, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office shared the successful recovery of multiple stolen items taken from a local business. The operation followed a series of thefts reported on Friday, October 18th, and Saturday, October 19th. After receiving initial information about the incidents, deputies swiftly distributed photos of the unidentified suspects and their vehicles to all deputies and surrounding agencies.

On the morning of October 21st, the original complainant notified deputies that the stolen items were listed for sale online. In response, deputies arranged a meeting to retrieve the items in Evansville, Indiana. With support from the Evansville Police Department’s Detectives Division, Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the two primary suspects were taken into custody, and most of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the business.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office commended the dedication and teamwork of deputies involved, including Deputies Manning, Meadors, Sgt. Simmons, Sgt. Det. Arnold, and Chief Deputy Killian. Their collaborative efforts and continued training were key to the operation’s success and recovery of the stolen property.