Frances A. Knies, age 86, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and entered the Gates of Heaven on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Frances was born in St. Henry, Indiana, on August 14, 1938, to Hubert and Anna (Sermersheim) Jochem. She married Virgil J. Knies on October 18, 1958, at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Indiana. He preceded her in death July 15, 2023. While her family grieves her loss deeply, they take solace in the thought of Frances reuniting with Virgil and their son, Kurt. Frances’ memory will forever remain a beacon of love and light in the hearts of those who knew her.

She retired from Kimball International in 2002, where she had worked for many years.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, where she was on the bereavement committee, and where she and her husband, Virgil, received the Bruté Award for their service in the Catholic faith. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society, and the Celestine Community Club.

Frances was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and especially adored her “little cutie,” Smith. She was a lady of faith and prayed the rosary daily. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing cards, the outdoors and watching the Hummingbirds, listening to country music, and spending time with family and friends. She previously enjoyed playing softball for the Celestine Ladies’ Softball team.

Surviving are one grandson, Caleb (Savannah) Knies, Murfreesboro, TN, one great grandson, Smith Knies, one daughter-in-law, Chris Knies, Dale, IN, sisters-in-law, Ellen Jochem, St. Henry, IN, Connie Schroering, Jasper, IN, Sharon Burger, Jasper, IN, and Bonnie Knies, Jasper, IN, four brothers-in-law, Paul (Carol) Knies, Jasper, IN, Perry Knies, Jasper, IN, Bernard (Diane) Knies, Celestine, IN, and Randall (Janice) Knies, Celestine, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are a son, Kurt Knies, a sister, Viola (Albert) Schwartz, brothers, Ralph, Lawrence (Joan), and Robert Jochem, sisters-in-law, Rosetta (Anthony Sr.) Hasenour and Jane Knies, brothers-in-law, Dennis (Ruth), Jerome (Bernice), Albert (Cyrilla), James, Vernon, Ernest Knies, Delmar Schroering, and Jerry Burger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances A. Knies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Celestine Catholic Church on Thursday.

The Knies family asks that in lieu of flowers and adornments the offerings be made to the Celestine Park Scholarship in memory of Kurt Knies, 90 North Celestine Road South, Celestine, IN 47521, or to Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Jasper, Indiana.

