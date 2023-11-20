Latest News

Wilma Jean Mauder, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana. 

Wilma was born in Linton, Indiana, on December 1, 1945, to Julian and Pauline (Huey) Duncan.  She married Clifford L. Mauder on June 14, 1964, in Loogootee United Methodist Church in Loogootee, Indiana.  He preceded her in death on August 16, 2022. 

Wilma attended Loogootee High School. 

She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. 

Surviving are two children, Clifford (Linda) Mauder, Jasper, IN, Christine “Tina” Alvey, Depauw, IN, eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one brother-in-law, William “Bill” Carrico, Greenwood, IN. 

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one great granddaughter, Adalee Grace Howell, and two sisters, Patricia Ann Mumma and Barbara Jean Carrico. 

A funeral service for Wilma Jean Mauder will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.  Pastor Tim Holt will officiate. 

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday. 

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. 

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com 

