Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb and the Indiana State Poultry Association recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers at the 76th annual Governor’s Poultry Presentation at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers and businesses have donated 200,000 pounds of duck, turkey and chicken and 172,000 dozen eggs to Hoosiers in need.

In addition to the 200,000 pounds of poultry protein, Indiana farmers and businesses have donated $340,000 to organizations fighting food insecurity.

“Hoosier generosity is second to none, and our poultry producers are always quick to assist their neighbors,” said Gov. Holcomb. “It was an honor to be apart of this annual donation event and to recognize these outstanding businesses going above and beyond in their communities.”

For decades, Indiana’s poultry producers have been working to address food insecurity in their local communities by providing protein to food banks across the state. Some of the main products that were donated over the course of this year include eggs, chicken, duck and turkey.

The strength of Indiana’s poultry sector was also recognized during the ceremony as Indiana is one of the top poultry producing states in the country. According to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, Indiana ranks No. 1 in duck production, No. 2 in egg production, No. 4 in turkey production and is home to high quality broiler chicken production as well.

The poultry industry is a substantial economic driver for the state contributing more than $15 billion in total economic activity. Additionally, this sector employs more than 12,500 Hoosiers.

Indiana State Poultry Association (ISPA) members continually give back to their local communities throughout the year. According to ISPA President Becky Joniskan, the large poultry donations come from farming families in small communities across Indiana that these producers call home.

“Indiana’s poultry farmers show their care and concern for the communities within which they operate and to all Hoosiers through their generous donations,” said Joniskan. “Whether through direct financial contributions or donations of eggs, duck, turkey, or chicken products, they model the spirit of giving throughout the year, and especially at Thanksgiving.”

Today’s items on display were donated to Second Helpings, a hunger relief agency, in Indianapolis. This ceremony marks an annual tradition that dates back to the late 1940s. Organized by ISPA, one of the oldest poultry organizations in the nation, it was designed to recognize the strength of Indiana’s poultry industry, as well as the annual donations made by its members, who are responsible for more than 95% of the chicken, duck, turkey and eggs produced in Indiana.