Dubois County Representatives will be holding an informational meeting on November 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. to update the residents of Dubois County on the regional sewer district project. 

This meeting will also be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and share feedback. If you are unable to attend the meeting, a representative of the County will come to resident’s homes to talk about the details of this project.

Members of the community are asked to contact the Senior Project Manager of this project, Mary Austin, by email at mary.austin@clarkdietz.com.

The meeting will be held at Vincennes University Jasper campus in the CTIM Auditorium Jasper, IN 47546.

To view current project details, visit duboiscountyin.org.

