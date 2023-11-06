Latest News

Memorial Hospital has earned an A Grade in Hospital safety from Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care and assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. 

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public, and Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

To see Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.

