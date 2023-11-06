Latest News

The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship for aspiring educators. 

The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary sorority for women educators and offers local and state scholarships.

While the sorority focuses on women educators, both male and female applicants are welcome to apply for these scholarships. 

Applicants must be enrolled at an Indiana college or university and must have applied for student teaching. Applicants should also be completing their student teaching during the 2024-2025 academic school year. 

Applications must be completed and postmarked no later than January 19th, 2024. For an application and additional information, contact Brooke Elrod at 812-639-2404 or brooke.kieffner@gmail.com.

