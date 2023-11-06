The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday morning several commitments as part of it’s plan to reduce violent crime as instituted by AG Merrick Garland back in the Spring of 2021.

This was highlighted by more than $334 million in critical grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders across the county which was awarded by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services or COPS Office.

Through this funding, U.S. Attorney’s Offices for both the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana are pleased to announce that the Department’s COPS Office awarded a total of $6,689,417.00 to combat violent crime and maintain public safety in the state. Some of the local recipients of this funding and the amounts were as follows:

-ISP awarded $2M for Anti-Methamphetamine Program

-Vincennes Police Departments awarded $500K for the COPS Hiring Program

-Vincennes Police Department awarded $337, 422 for the COPS School Violence Prevention Program

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta also announced today that the DOJ will host a Violent Crime Reduction Summit on December 11-13 in Indianapolis. This summit will bring together 1500 local and federal partners from across the USA including community and law enforcement reps from the Project Safe Neighborhoods and more.

Complete lists of all program award recipients, including funding amounts, can be found at cops.doj.gov/grants.