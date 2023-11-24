At 4:05 AM on Friday morning, Jasper Police were on the scene at 1603 Newton Street in reference to a possible Breaking and Entering call.

Upon arriving on scene they observed a male subject walking from the house referenced in the B&E call and made contact with him and quickly determined him to be under the influence of alcohol.

The male subject, identified as 26-year-old Cirilo Lopez Verdiguel of Chicago, refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was then escorted to Memorial Hospital where refused medical treatment and was promptly arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

Verdiguel is facing charges of:

Attempted Residential Entry Disorderly Conduct Public Intoxication

No mugshot was available at the time of this posting.