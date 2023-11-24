According to the Jasper Police Department at 9:46 PM on Thanksgiving night, they were dispatched to 1331 Newton Street in reference to a physical altercation.

Upon arrival, JPD Officers were quickly able to establish that 47-year-old Elexey Aguilar of Jasper had physically struck another individual inside the residence.

Jasper Police arrested Aguilar and booked him into the Dubois County Security Center. He’s currently facing the following charges: