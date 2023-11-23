As the Christmas season approaches, Visit Dubois County is thrilled to announce the “Making Winter Memories” giveaways, a festive campaign designed to spread joy and create unforgettable memories during the holiday season.

At Visit Dubois County, we believe in the power of making memories and what better time to do so than during the magic of the Christmas season? The “Making Winter Memories” giveaway is our way of giving back to the community and bringing warmth to the hearts of Dubois County visitors and residents.

Beginning Tuesday, November 27th stop in at the Dubois County Visitors Center, located at 248 E Third St. Suite C in Jasper, to sign up to win one of the awesome prizes! Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8am – 4:30pm. Our final drawing will be Friday, December 8.

The first week of giveaways features four tickets to the Ice Skating Rink at Market Street Park, hosted by Destination Huntingburg on Saturday, December 2 or Sunday December 3rd and two passes to Jumping Jasper. The ice rink ticket winner will be drawn on Wednesday, November 29th and the Jumping Jasper passes winner will be drawn Friday, Dec. 1. Giveaways during the week of Dec. 4 – 8 include 4 tickets to Breakfast with Santa at the Dubois County Museum, taking place Saturday, December 9th, a pass to “The Broken Tee” for an hour session, and a gift card to St. Benedicts Brew Works.

Contact the Dubois County Visitors Center with questions, 812-482-9115. Follow along on our social media pages, Visit Dubois County (Indiana) to see updates!