Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Amber Tempel, CCMA. Tempel is a clinical assistant at Memorial Health Bristow. She is described as one who is willing to do whatever she can to help her co-workers and make sure her patients are safe. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have her as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.