Thomas E. Fischer, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November, 22, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born at St. Meinrad, Indiana, on January 2, 1939, to Edward and Eleanora (Dosch) Fischer. He married Mary Joyce Merkley on June 27, 1959, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He worked at Kimball International for 45 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom loved animals, especially his dogs and cats.

Surviving is his wife of almost 65 years, Mary Joyce Fischer, Jasper, IN, two children, Thomasa Duncan, Jasper, IN and Michael Fischer, Jasper, IN, grandchildren, Miranda (Sebastian) Wynn Callender, Winter Haven, FL, Vanessa (Steven) Gray, Orlando, FL, and great grandchildren, Mischa Wynn, and Adeline and Wren Gray.

Preceding him in death are his parents, a half-brother, Charles Andrews, and a great grandson, Dyllan Wynn.

A private burial for Thomas E. Fischer will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.