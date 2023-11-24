Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announced the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Brandie Beck, BSN, RN.

Brandie Beck is a neuroscience nurse coordinator at Memorial Hospital. She is described as someone who goes above and beyond her normal duties to help patients get appropriate care, even during non-working hours.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is a proud DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of its nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, visit DAISYfoundation.org.

For more information on nominating a nurse, visit mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Human Resources at 812-996-6267.