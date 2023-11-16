In 2022 Dubois County residents recycled close to 3/4 of a ton of old Christmas Lights, and this year, the Dubois County Solid Waste District is once again asking residents to recycle their old lights instead of throwing them away.

From Friday, November 17 to Friday, January 12, Dubois County residents can recycle strands of old lights at the Solid Waste District Process Center and at the Jasper Rural King store during regular hours.

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes. The strands are recyclable due to the metal wires that are in the cords.

“Cardboard barrels will again be provided just inside the Rural King entrance and we ask that residents just dump their strands of lights in the barrel without packaging,” says Solid Waste District Director, Carla Striegel-Winner. “We have had a wonderful response the past four seasons, with a total of 6408 pounds of strands being recycled. Keep up the good recycling work, Dubois County!”

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W., Jasper. Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.

Residents may call 812-482-7865, email duboiscoswmd@psci.net or check out our Facebook page for more information.

The Jasper Rural King is located at 1920 Lube Way.