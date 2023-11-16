The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand have announced they are partnering with Family Scholar House on their newest campus to be located near Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 30th at 10 AM EDT at Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 County Road 311 in Sellersburg. The Sellersburg location will be the first Family Scholar House campus in Indiana.



The mission of Family Scholar House is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency. Each year, Family Scholar House serves disadvantaged residential and nonresidential single parents and their children with a comprehensive, holistic continuum of care that meets them where they are and empowers them toward their educational, career, and family goals. Their residential families have experienced poverty, unstable housing, and, most often, domestic violence. They also serve students, student parents,

former foster youth, and other vulnerable populations as they prepare for careers by getting the education they need for the workforce. Whether it is a one-time call or ongoing support, they can help. Their programs and services are responsive to the needs of individuals and families and are provided for all ages.