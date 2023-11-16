Kimball International has announced a series of films and external dialogues featuring influential makers, innovators, and designers, called Alternative ConversationsSM.

Their first mini-documentary, Alternative Conversations with Brad Ascalon, offers an unfiltered look into Ascalon’s life and design philosophies. In the documentary, Ascalon invites viewers to step into his favorite locations for inspiration, from the hustle and bustle of New York City to unassuming farmlands and wineries in Northern Long Island, explores his love for music and what he believes are the commonalities in every art form, and more.

Widely regarded as one of the leading American design voices of his generation, Brad Ascalon believes in design that is uncomplicated and rational, while finding a balance of form, function, and concept. His work has been exhibited around the world and most recently he partnered with Kimball International’s David Edward brand to design their Kithara™ lounge collection.

This mini-documentary can be viewed on Kimball International’s website; and is also debuting on DesignTV,

Sandow’s premium video programming for designers and those who love design.