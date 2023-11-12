Latest News

A Gibson County Man is Facing Battery Charges.

On Saturday, November 11th, around 7:30 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a battery in progress at the Diplomat Motel located at 1707 South State Road 57 near Oakland City. 

Upon arriving Deputy Michael Owens opened an investigation and determined a battery had occurred. Once Deputy Owens spoke with all parties involved he placed 28-year-old Ja Won Newburn of Oakland City into custody.

Newburn was transported to the Gibson County Jail and he is facing charges of Battery, Strangulation, and Interfering With the Report of a Crime. He remains in custody on a $750 bond. 

Assisting Deputy Owens in his investigation was Sgt. Loren Barchett, Deputy Quinten Might, Oakland City Officer Michael McGregor, Princeton Officer Matthew Perry, and ISP Trooper Alex Vennekotter.

