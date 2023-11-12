Owsley’s Lounge at the River Centre is holding a celebration and raffles with an over $500 value grand prize to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, November 18th, from 6 to 11 PM, at Owsley’s Lounge, located at 225 River Centre Landing in Jasper.

The evening will have games, music being played in the courtyard tent, and raffle drawings throughout the course of the celebration.

The grand prize for the raffles will have a value over $500 and includes a $500 credit towards a rental of High Pointe, four bottles of liquor, $200 in cash, local gift cards, Owsley’s Lounge apparel, a travel cooler, corkcicle mugs, and more.

All of the raffle ticket sales proceeds will be donated to the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department. Raffle tickets cost $5 each, or $20 for 5 tickets, and can be purchased at Owsley’s Lounge or from any volunteer fire department member.

The drawing for the over $500 grand prize will take place at 9 PM during the event and the grand prize winner must be present at the drawing time.