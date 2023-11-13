In the early hours of November 13th, 2023, at 3:23 am, the Jasper Police Department responded to a distress call involving a single-vehicle rollover accident with injuries. The incident took place at the intersection of Newton Street and 16th Street in Jasper, 2011 Chevy Impala collided with a light pole. The driver, identified as Yhembriley Torin Segura, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Following the determination of Segura’s intoxication, emergency responders promptly transported him to Memorial Hospital to address injuries sustained in the accident. At Memorial Hospital, a subsequent chemical test was administered, revealing a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .128. Subsequently, Segura was taken into custody and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center, facing charges OWI, OWI ENDANGERMENT,OWI RESULTING IN SERIOUS BODILY INJURY, AND Driving without INSURANCE. The collaborative efforts of various emergency services were instrumental in managing the scene. Memorial EMS, Jasper Fire Department, Jasper First Responders, Uebelhor’s, and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department all played crucial roles in providing assistance and ensuring the situation was under control.