The Downtown Merchants are once again hosting a “Shop and Sip” event this Wednesday night, November 15 from 5 PM to 7 PM. 15 local merchants will be open for extra hours for you to enjoy tasty finger food, sip on craft mocktails, and even enjoy a cold beer and a nice glass of wine at select merchants.

The Jasper High School Choir will sing Christmas carols around the Courthouse Square during this event.

The next “Shop and Sip” event will be on Wednesday, December 20.

As a reminder, these events are typically on the 3rd Wednesday of every month.