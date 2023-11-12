A search in Oakland City placed one woman behind bars on drug-related charges.

On Saturday, November 11th, at around noon, law enforcement officers went to the 300 Block of South Main Street in Oakland City to serve an arrest warrant.

While searching the residence for the wanted individual, illegal drugs were found in plain view by the officers.

Once it was determined that the wanted subject was not at the residence Deputy Quinten Might began an investigation into who possessed the drugs. At the conclusion of his investigation, he placed 29-year-old Jordyn Finney into custody.

Finney was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with Possession of Methamphetamines and Possession of Paraphernalia. She remains in custody on a $750 bond.



Assisting in the investigation were Deputy Jennifer Robb, Oakland City Police Chief Tim Gaines, and Princeton Officer Jason Swan.